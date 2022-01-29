mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Survival Game Online
SURV/USDT
0.0002560.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.000277
Bas 24h
0.000247
Volume 24h (SURV)
2.17M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
573.35
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
Haut 24h
0.000277
Bas 24h
0.000247
Volume 24h (SURV)
2.17M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
573.35
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
SURV
Survival Game is a new online survival game in which players can participate to earn a range of daily prizes. They can take part in several games, both as a player or as observers. When not playing, gamers can place bets on who will become the winner. Unlike many other games in which players will have a level or equipment advantage, all participants in Survival Game are equal. All players have the same chance of survival, basing their survival rates on their ability to win at games. The game is deployed on Binance Smart Chain and will provide users with a range of ways to make an income. The games available include the following: Game 1: Red Light, Green Light. Game 2: Dalgona Candy Game 3: Tug of War Game 4: Marbles Game 5: Glass Bridge Game 6: Survival Game.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
SURV
Heure d'émission
2022-01-29 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
10,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(SURV)

(USDT)

0.000256$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(SURV)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(SURV)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter SURV
Vendre SURV
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSURV
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- SURV
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSURV
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM