mexc
MarchésTrader
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-DayActivitéETFs
Mobile
Scanner pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

Superpower Squad

SQUAD/USDT
0.01766--
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.02492
Bas 24h
0.01760
Volume 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
2.35K
Haut 24h
0.02492
Bas 24h
0.01760
Volume 24h (SQUAD)
122.45K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
2.35K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
SQUAD
Superpower Squad is a superhero-themed eSport mobile game built with blockchain technology. The game is playability focused and designed with elements such as MOBA, RPG, Roguelike, and social features. Players are optioned with 26 unique heroes, 48 weapons, various skins, and ornaments to optimize their battle gears. The game invites players to practice their skills solo or with a squad to earn rewards meriting their performance. Integrated with an email-to-wallet solution and a User Generated Content (UGC) tool, the game also lowers the threshold for web2 gamers and builds a community driven marketplace to provide an optimal web3 gaming experience.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
SQUAD
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(SQUAD)

(USDT)

0.01766$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter SQUAD
Vendre SQUAD
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- SQUAD
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSQUAD
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Services
Acheter des cryptos
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2023 MEXC.COM