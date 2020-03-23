mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Solana
SOL/USDT
13.4541-1.25%
$0.00
Haut 24h
14.3116
Bas 24h
13.3298
Volume 24h (SOL)
342.23K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
4.63M
Haut 24h
14.3116
Bas 24h
13.3298
Volume 24h (SOL)
342.23K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
4.63M
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
SOL
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale. Solana is ranked number 7 in the CoinMarketCap ranking as of September 2021.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
SOL
Heure d'émission
2020-03-23
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
488,627,736.54
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(SOL)

(USDT)

13.4541$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(SOL)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(SOL)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter SOL
Vendre SOL
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSOL
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- SOL
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSOL
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM