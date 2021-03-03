mexc
SCRT
Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
SCRT
Heure d'émission
2021-03-03 00:00:00
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
177,681,134
