mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Scallop
SCLP/USDT
0.19870.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.2018
Bas 24h
0.1981
Volume 24h (SCLP)
246.64K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
49.27K
Haut 24h
0.2018
Bas 24h
0.1981
Volume 24h (SCLP)
246.64K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
49.27K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
SCLP
Scallop is a one-stop solution for cryptocurrency and banking services. It’s an innovative fintech ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop combines decentralised financial services with banking features such as banking accounts, cards, remittance and much more - all aimed at promoting the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
SCLP
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
--
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(SCLP)

(USDT)

0.1987$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(SCLP)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(SCLP)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter SCLP
Vendre SCLP
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSCLP
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- SCLP
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantSCLP
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM