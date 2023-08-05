Marchés
Pokemon
POKEMON/USDT
0.0000000000003808
--
$
0.00
Haut 24h
0.0000000000004747
Bas 24h
0.0000000000003277
Volume 24h (POKEMON)
81,988,718.96B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
32.20K
Haut 24h
0.0000000000004747
Bas 24h
0.0000000000003277
Volume 24h (POKEMON)
81,988,718.96B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
32.20K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
POKEMON
Welcome to Pokemon, a cryptocurrency project that combines the magic of Pokemon with the potential of meme coins. In this enchanting digital world, we invite you to embark on a one-of-a-kind adventure.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
POKEMON
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Site officiel
Explorateur de blocs
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
420,000,000,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000000000000001
0.0000000000000001
0.000000000000001
0.00000000000001
0.0000000000001
0.000000000001
0.00000000001
Prix(USDT)
(POKEMON)
(USDT)
0.0000000000003808
≈
$
0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant
()
Temps
Acheter POKEMON
Vendre POKEMON
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible
--
USDT
Prix
USDT
Montant
POKEMON
Total
USDT
Acheter POKEMON
Disponible
--
POKEMON
Prix
USDT
Montant
POKEMON
Total
USDT
Vendre POKEMON
