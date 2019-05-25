mexc
ChainX
PCX/USDT
Haut 24h
0.3612
Bas 24h
0.3578
Volume 24h (PCX)
123.18K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
43.92K
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
PCX
Heure d'émission
2019-05-25 00:00:00
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
21,000,000
