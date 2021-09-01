mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

Open Rights Exchange

ORE/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.0000000
Bas 24h
0.0000000
Volume 24h (ORE)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.0000000
Bas 24h
0.0000000
Volume 24h (ORE)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
ORE
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools. The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more. ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet. Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
ORE
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,060,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(ORE)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter ORE
Vendre ORE
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantORE
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- ORE
PrixUSDT
MontantORE
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...