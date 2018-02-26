mexc
Ontology Token
ONT/USDT
0.1854+0.87%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.1879
Bas 24h
0.1801
Volume 24h (ONT)
282.42K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
51.90K
ONT
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
ONT
Heure d'émission
2018-02-26 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
0.2 USDT
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
