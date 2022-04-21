mexc
OkLetsPlay
OKLP/USDT
0.0025860.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.002619
Bas 24h
0.002583
Volume 24h (OKLP)
22.30M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
57.66K
Haut 24h
0.002619
Bas 24h
0.002583
Volume 24h (OKLP)
22.30M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
57.66K
Standard
OKLP
Patented real money eSports tournament platform for PC and mobile online video games. Win cash/crypto playing in leaderboard tournaments, by challenging other players in PvP matches or by entering in single/double elimination bracket tournaments. At OkLetsPlay’s core is a robust out-of-game peer wagering module patent portfolio that allows players to seamlessly find opponents, set-up matches, enter tournaments, launch into game and collect winnings in a fully automated way. OkLetsPlay has optimized the player and game developer experience for real money video game matches and tournaments. OkLetsPlay is an official partner of Riva Technology & Entertainment (RTE.com.au) and Galaxy Racer Esports (galaxyracer.gg) which has a community of 300m+ video game enthusiasts.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
OKLP
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
999,999,999
