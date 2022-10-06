mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
NETZERO
NZERO/USDT
0.08000.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.0920
Bas 24h
0.0650
Volume 24h (NZERO)
19.40M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
1.55M
Haut 24h
0.0920
Bas 24h
0.0650
Volume 24h (NZERO)
19.40M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
1.55M
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
NZERO
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
NZERO
Heure d'émission
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(NZERO)

(USDT)

0.0800$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(NZERO)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(NZERO)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter NZERO
Vendre NZERO
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantNZERO
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- NZERO
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantNZERO
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM