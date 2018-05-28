mexc
New Kind of Network
NKN/USDT
0.0768060.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.076878
Bas 24h
0.075676
Volume 24h (NKN)
11.75M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
905.34K
Haut 24h
0.076878
Bas 24h
0.075676
Volume 24h (NKN)
11.75M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
905.34K
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
NKN
Heure d'émission
2018-05-28 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
0.0024 USDT
Offre maximale
1000000000
