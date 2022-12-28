mexc
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005203+160.15%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.005651
Bas 24h
0.004984
Volume 24h (MOONEY)
25.24M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
132.87K
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
Offre maximale
2,600,000,000
