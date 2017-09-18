mexc
Decentraland
MANA/USDT
MANA
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
MANA
Heure d'émission
2017-09-18 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
0.024 USDT
Offre maximale
2,644,000,000
