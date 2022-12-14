mexc
Mafagafo
MAFA/USDT
0.01166+133.20%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.01255
Bas 24h
0.01166
Volume 24h (MAFA)
8.16M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
103.10K
Haut 24h
0.01255
Bas 24h
0.01166
Volume 24h (MAFA)
8.16M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
103.10K
MAFA
Mafagafo is an NFT game with a unique, singular profile, which stands out for its exceptionality. It is aimed at those looking to combine fun and profitability at the same time! An online multiplayer game with the objective of pleasing the public through the presentation of several maps, multiplicity of items, exclusive characters and an ecosystem accessible to any player looking not only for fun, but also for profitability. Mafagafo will revolutionize the NFT games market for its authenticity in revealing that it is easy to win playing!
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
MAFA
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
0.01166$0.00
© 2022 MEXC.COM

