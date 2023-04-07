mexc
MarchésTrader
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-DayActivitéETFs
Mobile
Scanner pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

LSDerivatives

LSDS/USDT
0.9325--
$0.00
Haut 24h
1.0900
Bas 24h
0.8325
Volume 24h (LSDS)
37.40K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
35.34K
Haut 24h
1.0900
Bas 24h
0.8325
Volume 24h (LSDS)
37.40K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
35.34K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
LSDS
Liquid staking protocols provide you the benefits of passive income through staking while still allowing you to retain the liquidity of your assets. Traditionally speaking, your stake funds are locked and can not be used for anything throughout the duration of that lock up period. Through liquid staking your liquidity is returned to you via what’s called a derivative token, hence the name liquid staking derivatives. This liquidity allows you to continue earning your passive income while providing the flexibility to explore other DeFi opportunities using that derivative token.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
LSDS
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
4,200,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(LSDS)

(USDT)

0.9325$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter LSDS
Vendre LSDS
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantLSDS
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- LSDS
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantLSDS
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Erreur de réseau
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Services
Acheter des cryptos
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2023 MEXC.COM