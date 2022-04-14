mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

LOTT

LOTT/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.000000
Bas 24h
0.000000
Volume 24h (LOTT)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.000000
Bas 24h
0.000000
Volume 24h (LOTT)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
LOTT
Linked Operation Transaction Technology leads the global cosmetics market through the convergence of beauty market trend and 4th industrial revolution technology. the LOTT project is trying to create a blockchain-based integrated platform where all participants can form an ecosystem with each other as follows: Establishing a cooperative system with influencers who promote and sell cosmetics directly or indirectly so that consumers and cosmetics retailers can win-win with each other, providing big data-based AI technology that can utilize VR and AR to purchase cosmetics, rewarding participants who directly purchase cosmetics, allowing sellers to issue points for consumers, etc. Linked Operation Transaction
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
LOTT
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
5,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(LOTT)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter LOTT
Vendre LOTT
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantLOTT
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- LOTT
PrixUSDT
MontantLOTT
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...