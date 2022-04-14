Marchés
Spot
Tendances
Contrats à terme
Futures M-Day
KOINON/USDC
KOINON
--
--
--
Haut 24h
0.00000
Bas 24 h
0.00000
Volume 24 h (KOINON)
0.00
Rotation 24 h (USDC)
0.00
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
Haut 24h
0.00000
Bas 24 h
0.00000
Volume 24 h (KOINON)
0.00
Rotation 24 h (USDC)
0.00
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
Ligne K
Info
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
KOINON
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
KOINON
Heure d'émission
--
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
125,000,000
Liens connexes
Livre blanc
Site officiel
Explorateur de blocs
Carnet d'ordres
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
Prix
(
USDC
)
(
KOINON
)
(
USDC
)
0.00000
<
$
0.01
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(KOINON)
Prix(USDC)
Montant
(KOINON)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker
--%
/ Taker
--%
Acheter
Vendre
Limit
Market
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible
--
USDC
Prix
USDC
Montant
KOINON
Total
USDC
TP
SL
Acheter KOINON
Disponible
--
KOINON
Prix
USDC
Montant
KOINON
Total
USDC
TP
SL
Vendre KOINON
Ordres ouverts
(0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts
(0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Masquer les autres paires
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
TP/SL
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Réseau instable
Changer
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...