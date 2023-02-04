mexc
MarchésTrader
Tendances
Contrats à termeActivitéETFs
Mobile
Scanner pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus
JPEG
JPEG/USDT
0.001530--
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.001530
Bas 24h
0.001309
Volume 24h (JPEG)
56.22M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
74.24K
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
Haut 24h
0.001530
Bas 24h
0.001309
Volume 24h (JPEG)
56.22M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
74.24K
Compte à rebours
00:00:00:00
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
JPEG
JPEG’d is a novel and revolutionary lending protocol that will enable NFT holders an opportunity to obtain credit on their assets while still retaining ownership of them. The protocol is completely decentralized and is governed by token holders of the native platform. JPEG’d will also form several synergistic relationships with other protocols within DeFi to increase the value generated by users. JPEG’d has developed a creative insurance mechanism that will allow depositors to repurchase their NFTs back from the DAO in the event of a liquidation.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
JPEG
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
69,420,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(JPEG)

(USDT)

0.001530$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter JPEG
Vendre JPEG
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantJPEG
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- JPEG
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantJPEG
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Acheter des cryptos
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
API
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2023 MEXC.COM