Informations sur le token
iNFTspace, a NFT trading platform based on DAO incentives, and it will jointly promote the creation and value growth of the NFT field through collaboration. iNFTspace aims to support NFT creators in better promotion of works and community feedback through DAO community building and transaction mining model. iNFTspace supports multiple types of NFT issuance, including art paintings, music, videos, etc., and is mainly based on EVM side chains with lower gas fees (Polygon, Double-A Chain, BSC, etc.), which effectively alleviates the problem of high gas fees for ETH, and will also cover a wider range of user groups and NFT application scenarios based on higher-performance public chains.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
INS
Heure d'émission
--
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000,000
