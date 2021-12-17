mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsVoir plus
FrançaisUSD
SportsIcon
ICONS/USDT
0.023500.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.02350
Bas 24h
0.02350
Volume 24h (ICONS)
33.43K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
806.74
Haut 24h
0.02350
Bas 24h
0.02350
Volume 24h (ICONS)
33.43K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
806.74
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
ICONS
SportsIcon is an NFT and sports metaverse platform set to revolutionize sports fandoms by connecting people with their sporting heroes. We leverage: cinematic NFTs that represent the stories and journey of these icons; partnerships with clubs and athletes that give fans the opportunities to meet their heroes in real life; an exclusive sports game launchpad; and metaverse partnerships that expand the digital reach of fans everywhere. We are building the world’s leading platform for sports entertainment, knowledge transfer and digital collectibles. SportsIcon bundles athlete-curated insights into pivotal moments of their journey through immersive, artistic, inspirational NFTs and unlockable content that will drive a community of their passionate followers. Our ultimate goal is to create an ecosystem that will help fans get closer to their sporting heroes, so we’ve partnered with the greatest athletes of all time and will be partnering with even more different sports to turn their stories and moments into NFTs on the Flow blockchain.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
ICONS
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
30,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(ICONS)

(USDT)

0.02350$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(ICONS)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(ICONS)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter ICONS
Vendre ICONS
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantICONS
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- ICONS
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantICONS
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM