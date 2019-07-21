mexc
Hshare
HC/USDT
0.088060.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.08894
Bas 24h
0.08715
Volume 24h (HC)
2.90M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
255.14K
HC
Hcash is a decentralised and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency and is designed to facilitate the exchange of information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HCASH ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the mainchain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. Characteristics such as post-quantum cryptographic signatures and the hybrid PoW+PoS consensus mechanism will be achieved in HyperCash mainnet. Going forward, HyperCash will focus on the in-depth development of the underlying technology of blockchain. HyperExchange is the first system to achieve interoperability using the Blockchain Multi Tunnel (BMT) protocol, HyperExchange Axis, Indicator, smart contracts and other blockchain innovations. HyperExchange lays the foundation for building crosschain distributed commercial applications in its ecosystem. These two chains serve to provide us with an interlinked, bifocal dual-token, dual-chain ecosystem that will help us solve interconnection, privacy and security issues prevalent in the current blockchain ecosystem.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
HC
Heure d'émission
2019-07-21 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
4.45USDT
Offre maximale
84,000,000
