mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
GroupDAO
GDO/USDT
0.00000005259+3.29%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.00000005416
Bas 24h
0.00000004947
Volume 24h (GDO)
942.74B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
48.42K
Haut 24h
0.00000005416
Bas 24h
0.00000004947
Volume 24h (GDO)
942.74B
Rotation 24h (USDT)
48.42K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
GDO
$GDO is a token designed to reward the users who have made unrequited contributions in Twitter. The most important factor is the number of followers, the second is the amount of statuses posted by the account, and we also refer to registration time. What we want to do is to build a new generation of web3.0-based social media platform with these users. We will create this platform together, govern it through DAO, and share its development rewards. Anyone who creates value will be rewarded fairly on this platform.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
GDO
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
100,000,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.00000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001

Prix(USDT)

(GDO)

(USDT)

0.00000005259$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(GDO)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(GDO)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter GDO
Vendre GDO
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantGDO
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- GDO
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantGDO
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM