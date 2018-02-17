mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

Fusion

FSN/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.0000
Bas 24h
0.0000
Volume 24h (FSN)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.0000
Bas 24h
0.0000
Volume 24h (FSN)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
FSN
Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
FSN
Heure d'émission
2018-02-17 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
81,920,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prix(USDT)

(FSN)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter FSN
Vendre FSN
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantFSN
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- FSN
PrixUSDT
MontantFSN
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...