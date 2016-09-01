mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
FIRO
FIRO/USDT
1.850+0.05%
$0.00
Haut 24h
1.876
Bas 24h
1.842
Volume 24h (FIRO)
25.57K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
47.42K
Haut 24h
1.876
Bas 24h
1.842
Volume 24h (FIRO)
25.57K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
47.42K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
FIRO
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
FIRO
Heure d'émission
2016-09-01 00:00:00
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
21,400,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Prix(USDT)

(FIRO)

(USDT)

1.850$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(FIRO)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(FIRO)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter FIRO
Vendre FIRO
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantFIRO
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- FIRO
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantFIRO
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM