mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day

Trader

Mobile
Scannez pour télécharger l'application MEXC et faire l'expérience du trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client WindowsVoir plus

Everscale

EVER/USDT
----
--
Haut 24h
0.00000
Bas 24h
0.00000
Volume 24h (EVER)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24h
0.00000
Bas 24h
0.00000
Volume 24h (EVER)
0.00
Rotation 24h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Informations sur le token
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
EVER
Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
EVER
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
2,040,314,662
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(EVER)

(USDT)

0.00000$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant()
Prix()
Montant()
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Tendances
Acheter EVER
Vendre EVER
Limit
Marché
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible -- USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantEVER
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- EVER
PrixUSDT
MontantEVER
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Réseau stable
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...