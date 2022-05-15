mexc
ENTC/USDT
2.1750.00%
$0.00
ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) strives to construct a project which establishes a harmonious relationship between the blockchain ecosystem and the entertainment business, and based on its credibility and its influence within the entertainment world, it seeks to provide and distribute the best-in-class NFT entertainment products to public worldwide. ENTERBUTTON(ENTC) builds up the cornerstone of the pan-cultural ecosystem rooted in entertainment. Through the ENTC NFT Collection and blockchain technology, ENTC’s vision is to spread the importance of recording and upholding cultural arts as well as create the ENTC universe where De-fi ecosystem users can coexist under stable platform operation. The world will be familiarized with NFT as it converges with metaverse, entertainment, and P2E games. At the very center of the world’s entertainment NFT contents, there lies ENTC.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
ENTC
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
1,000,000,000
