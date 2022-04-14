mexc
MarchésSpot
Tendances
Contrats à termeFutures M-Day
Rechercher
Favoris
DYSTO/USDT
Dystoworld AI
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (DYSTO)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Ligne K
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)

DYSTO/USDT

Dystoworld AI
----
--
Haut 24 h
0
Bas 24 h
0
Volume 24 h (DYSTO)
0.00
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
0.00
Haut 24 h
0
Bas 24 h
0
Volume 24 h (DYSTO)
0.00
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
0.00
Ligne K
Info
Ligne K
Info
Loading..
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
DYSTO
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
DYSTO
Heure d'émission
--
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
120,000,000
Offre en circulation
--
Capitalisation du marché en circulation
--
Liens connexes
Carnet d'ordres
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001

Prix(
USDT
)

(
DYSTO
)

(
USDT
)

0<$0.01
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(DYSTO)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(DYSTO)
Temps
Spot
 
5X-X Contrats à terme
Spot
 
5X-X Contrats à terme
Maker --% / Taker --%
Acheter
Vendre
Limit
Market
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Disponible --USDT
PrixUSDT
MontantDYSTO
TotalUSDT
Disponible --DYSTO
PrixUSDT
MontantDYSTO
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Prix
Quantité
Montant de l'ordre
TP/SL
Exécuté à
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
network_iconRéseau instable
Ligne 1
Service client en ligne
Service client en ligne
Loading...