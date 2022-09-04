mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Delio
DSP/USDT
0.061270.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.06273
Bas 24h
0.06127
Volume 24h (DSP)
682.99
Rotation 24h (USDT)
42.30
Haut 24h
0.06273
Bas 24h
0.06127
Volume 24h (DSP)
682.99
Rotation 24h (USDT)
42.30
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
DSP
Delio (DSP) is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem. Delio (DSP) plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio Crypto-bank such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions. The owner of Delio (DSP) can participate in Delio's governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more Delio (DSP) the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in the Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
DSP
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
500,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(DSP)

(USDT)

0.06127$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(DSP)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(DSP)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter DSP
Vendre DSP
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantDSP
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- DSP
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantDSP
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM