mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Dione Protocol
DIONE/USDT
0.00039950.00%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.0004061
Bas 24h
0.0003866
Volume 24h (DIONE)
160.06M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
65.49K
Haut 24h
0.0004061
Bas 24h
0.0003866
Volume 24h (DIONE)
160.06M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
65.49K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
DIONE
Dione is the native token for the Dione Protocol; an ecosystem with the goal of improving the ease of the purchase of Decentralized tokens for the general public. Dione puts major focus on the development of bridging the gap between real world issues and the DeFi space - creating a system powered by renewable energy. Combining convenience and a safer decentralized future both have the common denominator of people. Dione Protocol puts people first, by first building a strong community to come along into a powerful decentralized future.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
DIONE
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
10,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(DIONE)

(USDT)

0.0003995$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(DIONE)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(DIONE)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter DIONE
Vendre DIONE
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantDIONE
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- DIONE
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantDIONE
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM