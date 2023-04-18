mexc
CROWN

CROWN/USDT
1.314--
$0.00
Haut 24h
1.902
Bas 24h
1.242
Volume 24h (CROWN)
76.18K
Rotation 24h (USDT)
121.11K
CROWN
CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
CROWN
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
140,000,000
