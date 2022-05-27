mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
CPUcoin
CPU/USDT
0.03364+0.05%
$0.00
Haut 24h
0.03369
Bas 24h
0.03362
Volume 24h (CPU)
4.20M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
153.76K
Haut 24h
0.03369
Bas 24h
0.03362
Volume 24h (CPU)
4.20M
Rotation 24h (USDT)
153.76K
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
CPU
The decentralized Computing Global Network that runs on all major OS’s powering just-in-time dServices for Web 2.0 / 3.0. CPUcoin is powering Tweekit.io for Equilibrium.com and intends on launching High Definition NFT API's to enable viewing of over 400 filetypes of any size including wall-size images and HD Video Content. CPUcoin is in development on a new Mac OS Miner, and has shipped Windows and Linux Miners. Anyone can participate and earn free tokens by installing our Miner on their computer and creating an MEXC account. Payouts will be weekly through MEXC Airdrops! Install your Miner now and earn even greater rewards by getting a subscription plan!
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
CPU
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
5,000,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prix(USDT)

(CPU)

(USDT)

0.03364$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(CPU)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(CPU)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter CPU
Vendre CPU
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantCPU
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- CPU
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantCPU
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM