0.001214
0.001197
25.66M
30.43K
Rappel du délisting

La paire CHRO_USDT que vous avez sélectionnée est actuellement masquée par MEXC. Si les problèmes liés au projet en question ne sont pas résolus efficacement dans un délai déterminé, MEXC va délister cette paire de trading de la plateforme. Veuillez procéder à votre investissement avec prudence.

Wyndblast is a play and earn multiplayer co-operative game built on the Avalanche blockchain. The game takes place in the Chronica Sola Verse, a mystical land where players can take control of Wynds (dragons), recruit Riders, forge equipment, fight enemies (PVE) and compete with one another (PVP). The Wynds, Riders, and the equipment, are NFT assets owned by players. We have positioned the Chronica Sola Verse as an ever-growing metaverse that allows new games, expansions and projects to be built side by side with each other. Each new game will utilize the same NFT assets and native CHRO token – with Wyndblast being the first game to launch.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
CHRO
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
300,000,000
