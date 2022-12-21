mexc
Bajun Network
BAJU/USDT
0.0802-1.59%
$0.00
The Bajun Network, which will operate on a Kusama parachain, will be the Canary Network for Ajuna and will be fueled by the BAJU token. The Bajun Network will be fully functional and host games. It will be mainly used for testing and introducing new Ajuna features, services, and functionalities. This will provide a fast moving environment for development and testing. The Bajun Network also has a much easier slot leasing strategy to support smaller game studios and even small groups of game developers. It is intended to be a creative environment that can be used to pursue new kinds of game concepts and introduce new features and functionalities on a fully functional network.
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
BAJU
Heure d'émission
--
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
50,000,000
