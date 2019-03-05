Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.