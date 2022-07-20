mexc
MarchésAcheter des cryptosTradermexcContrats à termeGagner des cryptosmexcETFs
Mobile
Scanner et télécharger l'application MEXC pour une expérience de trading mobile sans faille
Vous ne pouvez pas télécharger ?
Client pour WindowsPlus
FrançaisUSD
Akt.io
AKTIO/USDT
1.359+3.74%
$0.00
Haut 24h
1.368
Bas 24h
0.800
Volume 24h (AKTIO)
149.81
Rotation 24h (USDT)
188.64
Haut 24h
1.368
Bas 24h
0.800
Volume 24h (AKTIO)
149.81
Rotation 24h (USDT)
188.64
K-Line
Informations sur le token
Standard
TradingView
Profondeur
Loading..
AKTIO
The Aktio Coin is a decentralised, peer-to-peer crypto asset that functions as a digital currency for multi-asset exchange and settlement of multi-sector, international transactions both on and off the Akt.io Platform. The Akt.io Platform offers an all-in-one wealth management and payment platform allows users to generate passive income and diversify their portfolios with fractional investments into traditional markets, currencies or crypto assets. All holdings within the portfolio can then be seamlessly liquidated for payments with the first Wealth Card.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
AKTIO
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
100,000,000
Carnet d'ordres
0.001
0.001
0.01
0.1
1

Prix(USDT)

(AKTIO)

(USDT)

1.359$0.00
Opérations sur le marché
Montant(AKTIO)
Prix(USDT)
Montant(AKTIO)
Temps
Spot
5X-X Contrats à terme
ETF
Grid Trading
Transférer
Acheter avec
USD
Acheter AKTIO
Vendre AKTIO
Limit
Marché
Disponible -- USDT
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantAKTIO
TotalUSDT
Disponible -- AKTIO
Déposez
PrixUSDT
MontantAKTIO
TotalUSDT
Ordres ouverts (0)
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
Paire
Date
Type
Côté
Tout
Acheter
Vendre
Prix
Montant
Exécuté à
Total
Conditions du déclenchement
Tout annuler
Tout
Ordre Limit
Stop-Limit
Post-Only
Documentation API
Documentation API
Médias sociaux
Envoyer une demande
Envoyer une demande
Service clientèle en ligne
Service clientèle en ligne

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Tradez des cryptomonnaies rapidement
À propos de nous
À propos
Conditions d’utilisation et politique de confidentialité
Divulgation des risques
Apprendre
Annonces
Éditeur d'applications
MEXC Blog
Produits
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Télécharger MEXC Global
Frais
Services VIP
Programme de parrainage
Affilié
MEXC Pioneer
Demande de listing
Devenir marchand OTC
Assistance
Services institutionnels
Document API
Vérification MEXC
Demandes d'application de la loi
Centre d'aide
Collaborations (Entreprises)
Collaborations (Institutions)
Collaborations avec les médias
Envoyer une demande
Commentaires et suggestions
Suggestions de produits
Guide d'achat de
Informations sur les cryptomonnaies
Prix des cryptomonnaies
Communauté

© 2022 MEXC.COM