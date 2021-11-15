mexc
ACK
AcknoLedger aspires to be a Global Consortium that maps, monetize, and distributes Web 3.0 Digital Assets Seamlessly across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs AcknoLedger envision to be the nervous system of WEB 3.0 Digital Assets. AcknoLedger works on M2D Model. Mapp - Monetize - Distribute Mapping Assets - Index all the NFTs from Gaming, Metaverses and Marketplaces so that collectors can leverage insights and take informative decision makings. Monetize Assets - Helping existing WEB2.0 and WEB3.0 Content platforms to Monetize there content and NFTs through our channels and APIs Distribute Assets - Marketing and Distributing the Content across multiple metaverses by Tracking Mapping interoperability and explore trading opportunities for enterprises and retailers. AcknoLedger is GATEWAY to WEB3.0 Gaming and Metaverses.
Aperçu
Nom de la cryptomonnaie
ACK
Heure d'émission
--
Liens connexes
Prix d'émission
--
Offre maximale
117,718,487
