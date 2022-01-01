mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD

Privacy Policy

This privacy policy applies to all information collected by the MEXC Authenticator mobile application ("MEXC Authenticator"). MEXC Authenticator is a two-factor authentication token which generates random, time-based one-time verification codes as an additional layer of security for users to access their MEXC trading account.

Information We Collect

The MEXC Authenticator application processes two-factor credentials entered by the user and stores them locally and securely. User preferences related to the display of data within the app are also stored locally on your device. The application never connects to the internet, and never sends, shares, or discloses any Personal Information to the developers, or to any other app, server, or third party of any kind.

How We Use Your Personal Information

We do not use your Personal Information or any information about your usage of the app in any way.

Children

As the application is designed to transmit no information, no information is knowingly collected from or about any children.

Analytics

No analytics information is collected by the MEXC Authenticator. No third-party analytics functionality is included in the MEXC Authenticator.

Depending on your iOS system settings, Apple may collect analytics information about your usage of the application and information related to any application crashes, and may share an anonymized subset of that information with the developer to help improve the application. You can learn more about iOS App Analytics in the iOS Settings app, under the headings "Privacy" > "Analytics", and you can view Apple’s privacy policy at https://apple.com/privacy.
Your Consent

By using the MEXC Authenticator application, you consent to this privacy policy.

Revisions to this Privacy Policy

From time to time we may make changes to this privacy policy, and any updates will be posted to this web page.

Language

This privacy policy has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this privacy policy may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this privacy policy and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this privacy policy shall prevail.

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM