Zulu Network Presyo (ZULU)
Ang live na presyo ng Zulu Network (ZULU) ngayon ay 0.00221632 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 318.67K USD. Ang presyo ng ZULU na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Zulu Network:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Zulu Network sa loob ng araw ay -15.13%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 144.50M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng ZULU na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng ZULU.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Zulu Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000395273596876052.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Zulu Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0010448049.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Zulu Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0018521553.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Zulu Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.005883551353966228.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.000395273596876052
|-15.13%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0010448049
|-47.14%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0018521553
|-83.56%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.005883551353966228
|-72.63%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Zulu Network: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.34%
-15.13%
-35.33%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Zulu Network (ZULU) ay maaaring magbigay ng mas malalim na pananaw sa pangmatagalang halaga at potensyal na paglago nito. Mula sa kung paano ipinamamahagi ang mga token hanggang sa kung paano pinamamahalaan ang supply, ipinapakita ng tokenomics ang pangunahing istraktura ng ekonomiya ng isang proyekto. Alamin ang tungkol sa malawak na tokenomics ng ZULU ngayon!
