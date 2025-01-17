ZerePy Presyo (ZEREPY)
Ang live na presyo ng ZerePy (ZEREPY) ngayon ay 0.00117457 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 1.17M USD. Ang presyo ng ZEREPY na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng ZerePy:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 142.20K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng ZerePy sa loob ng araw ay -14.41%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 999.96M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng ZEREPY na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng ZEREPY.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ZerePy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000197822194893265.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ZerePy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ZerePy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng ZerePy na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.000197822194893265
|-14.41%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng ZerePy: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+3.03%
-14.41%
-22.71%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0018910577
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0009514017
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0011393329
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00117457
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.005285565
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.0417442178
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.1823754839
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.1217089434
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.1017060163
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp19.2552428208
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0687828192
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.059198328
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0071061485
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0016796351
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.1428042206
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦1.8295454691
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0495433626
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.06342678
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.3276345558
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.623109385
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.0405931392
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0386903358
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0010688587
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0091381546
|1 ZEREPY ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0118161742