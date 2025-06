Ano ang ZED Token (ZED)

The ZED Token is the official in-game currency of ZED Champions. Originally used in ZED RUN, the ZED Token on Polygon can be bridged to Base, where ZED Champions lives. ZED Champions is a new era of digital horse racing, combining strategy, competition, and ownership in an entirely new format. This launch marks a fresh chapter with a refined racing experience and expanded opportunities to compete and win. Taking queues from the classic ZED RUN gameplay, ZED Champions brings a more structured league and higher stakes competition. The ZED token is the backbone of ZED Champions, powering every transaction of the game. Players can swap for $ZED and use it to buy, breed and race digital horses on-chain.

