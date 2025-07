Yumiko AI (ALIVE) Impormasyon

Yumiko is the first AI agent dedicated to fighting for human rights. Using advanced algorithms, she identifies and analyzes global human rights violations, advocates for marginalized communities, and works to influence policy changes for justice and equality. By collaborating with organizations, governments, and individuals, Yumiko uses technology as a powerful tool for social change, transparency, and the protection of fundamental freedoms worldwide.

Opisyal na Website: https://yumiko.io/ Puting papel: https://github.com/Tenztan/Yumiko-public