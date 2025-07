Y8U (Y8U) Impormasyon

Y8U.AI is a native decentralized protocol built on top of the Humans blockchain that combines content-addressable storage with smart contract-based consent management, allowing users to control how their traits, encoded as protected data NFTs (and ranging from voice recordings, face scans and beyond) are processed by AI Miners.

Opisyal na Website: https://y8u.ai Puting papel: https://y8u.ai/docs/Y8U-litepaper.pdf