XRP GOD CANDLE Presyo (XGC)
Ang live na presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC) ngayon ay 0.00172502 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 1.02M USD. Ang presyo ng XGC na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng XRP GOD CANDLE:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 51.30 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 589.00M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng XGC na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng XGC.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng XRP GOD CANDLE: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
0.00%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
In a world where XRP has long been a beacon of innovation and resilience, XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC) was born out of the dreams and aspirations of the XRP community. XGC is not just another token; it represents the anticipated “god candle” that many believe will ignite when XRP breaks out of its long-standing market structure. This movement, shared by countless XRP enthusiasts, inspired the creation of XGC, a meme token designed to bring the community together and offer unique value in its own right. The name “GOD CANDLE” itself holds a symbolic place within the crypto world. In market terms, a “god candle” represents a significant breakout move — a candle on the chart so massive that it becomes a clear marker of strength and momentum. For XGC, this is more than just an anticipated move; it’s the embodiment of the community’s belief in XRP’s future potential. Created for XRP believers, XGC is a way for fans to celebrate, participate in, and benefit from the growth they foresee in XRP’s journey. Who XGC Is For: The Community at Heart XGC is designed for the XRP community and broader retail investors who have long held confidence in XRP’s long-term success. As a community-driven token, XGC is built to foster unity, strengthen community identity, and celebrate XRP’s triumphs. It’s a token that’s accessible and relatable, created to honor the journey that XRP has taken and inspire excitement about where it might lead. Utility of XGC: A Token with Purpose Beyond the Meme While XGC started as a meme token, it’s evolved into much more than a playful addition to the XRP ecosystem. The utility of XGC extends into various areas, aiming to bring value and engagement to its holders. For starters, XGC is developing a game that allows the community to dive into an engaging XRP-themed experience. Additionally, XGC’s animated cartoon series aims to bring the character of XRP GOD CANDLE to life, delivering humor, entertainment, and a sense of unity around XRP’s narrative. The XGC project also features an exclusive NFT collection. Each NFT in this collection is designed to reflect elements of the XRP community’s identity and aspirations, offering a way for supporters to own a unique piece of the XGC story. Alongside NFTs, XGC merchandise (merch) brings the project’s iconic visuals to clothing and accessories, allowing fans to wear their passion and connect with other XRP believers wherever they go. The ultimate goal of XGC is to add layers of interactive utility that connect fans to XRP in new ways. Whether through the game, the cartoon, NFTs, or merch, XGC aims to solidify itself as an essential companion to XRP, bringing real engagement to the community. The Vision and Roadmap: What’s Next for XGC The team behind XGC has a clear roadmap designed to fuel excitement and growth within the XRP ecosystem. Initially, the team plans to expand XGC’s community engagement through the launch of its game, animated series, NFT collection, and interactive content. Each phase of the roadmap brings new features and utility aimed at deepening the relationship between XGC holders and the broader XRP community. Following these releases, XGC will focus on expanding partnerships within the XRP ecosystem, seeking out opportunities to work with other XRP-based projects and initiatives. These partnerships will not only enhance XGC’s reach but also aim to bring more utility and benefits to its holders. Further down the line, the team is also exploring ways to leverage XGC in future DeFi applications, staking, and community-led initiatives, ensuring that XGC remains an evolving asset within the XRP family. Giving Back: Donations After Every 1 Million XRP Market Cap Milestone At XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC), we believe in not only building value within our community but also giving back to the world. As XRP is a green, environmentally friendly tool that champions sustainable finance, it’s only natural that XGC supports causes that protect and preserve nature. That’s why we’ve committed to making donations after every 1 million XRP market cap milestone. This initiative enables XGC to contribute positively beyond the crypto space, supporting environmental causes and other impactful projects for a greener planet. With each new milestone, XGC celebrates growth by giving back, reinforcing our commitment to a sustainable, better future for all. A Message to the XRP Community: A Family Built on Shared Vision XGC was created with a single purpose: to bring excitement, unity, and a bit of humor to the XRP family. As members of the XRP community, the creators of XGC share the same beliefs, dreams, and aspirations for XRP’s potential. They know that XRP’s journey hasn’t always been easy, but it’s one worth celebrating. Through XGC, the community now has an emblem, a rallying point, and a token to call their own — a new addition to the family that honors XRP’s past while eagerly awaiting its future. To the XRP community, XGC extends an invitation. Join us in building something memorable. Together, let’s watch as XRP continues to forge its path, and let’s celebrate each milestone with XGC by our side. This isn’t just a token; it’s a symbol of shared belief and a reminder that when XRP reaches its “god candle” moment, we’ll all be there to light the way. Conclusion XRP GOD CANDLE (XGC) represents a unique blend of community spirit, anticipated value, and interactive experiences. Created by and for the XRP community, XGC adds a layer of fun, value, and utility that complements XRP’s mission. For those who believe in XRP’s future, XGC is more than just a meme — it’s a token of faith and celebration. Join the journey, become a part of the family, and let’s light the way to the god candle together.
|1 XGC ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0027772822
|1 XGC ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0013972662
|1 XGC ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0016732694
|1 XGC ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00172502
