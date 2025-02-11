xRocket Presyo (XROCK)
Ang live na presyo ng xRocket (XROCK) ngayon ay 0.03232785 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng XROCK na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng xRocket:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 68.89K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng xRocket sa loob ng araw ay -4.15%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng XROCK na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng XROCK.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng xRocket na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00140314084027653.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng xRocket na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0141042885.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng xRocket na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0027714019.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng xRocket na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00262206796714521.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.00140314084027653
|-4.15%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0141042885
|+43.63%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0027714019
|+8.57%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.00262206796714521
|-7.50%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng xRocket: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-1.34%
-4.15%
+22.08%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
The XROCK token is the cornerstone of the xRocket ecosystem, the first centralized exchange (CEX) born in Telegram on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This revolutionary token serves multiple purposes within the xRocket platform, providing users with an array of benefits and utilities designed to enhance their trading experience. Utility and Benefits Trading Fee Discounts: Holders of XROCK tokens enjoy significant discounts on trading fees. This feature is designed to incentivize the holding and use of XROCK within the platform, making trading more cost-effective for frequent users. Staking Rewards: Users can stake their XROCK tokens to earn rewards. Staking not only provides a passive income stream but also helps secure the network and maintain liquidity within the exchange. The staking process is straightforward, allowing users of all experience levels to participate easily. Governance Participation: XROCK token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the Xrocket exchange. This includes voting on key decisions such as listing new tokens, implementing new features, and making changes to trading policies. This decentralized approach ensures that the community has a voice in the platform’s development. Exclusive Access: Certain features and events on the xRocket platform are exclusively available to XROCK holders. This includes early access to new token listings, participation in special trading competitions, and invitations to exclusive community events. Technological Foundation Built on the TON blockchain, XROCK benefits from the high throughput and scalability of the network. TON's advanced technology ensures fast transaction speeds and low fees, which are critical for a seamless trading experience on the xRocket exchange. The security features of the TON blockchain also ensure that users' funds and transactions are protected against fraud and hacking attempts. Market Potential The XROCK token is positioned to tap into the growing market of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology. As the first CEX on TON, xRocket aims to attract a wide user base by offering unique advantages that leverage the strengths of the TON blockchain. This includes integration with TON's ecosystem, providing users with access to a broader range of decentralized applications (dApps) and services. Tokenomics The total supply of XROCK is capped, creating a deflationary model that can increase the token's value over time as demand grows. A portion of the trading fees collected in XROCK is burned regularly, reducing the circulating supply and creating upward pressure on the token's price. This mechanism aligns the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the xRocket exchange.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0514012815
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.02586228
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.031034736
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.03232785
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.144182211
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺1.165095714
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥4.925471226
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽3.091189017
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa INR
₹2.804117709
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp529.964669304
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱1.8798644775
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.1.630616754
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.186208416
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0462288255
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳3.926540661
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦48.4675291125
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴1.3477480665
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs1.939671
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs9.0197934285
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸16.3601550495
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa THB
฿1.102379685
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$1.061646594
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0294183435
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.2518339515
|1 XROCK ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.3242483355