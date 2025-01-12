XList Presyo (XLIST)
Ang live na presyo ng XList (XLIST) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng XLIST na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng XList:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 0.03 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng XList sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng XLIST na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng XLIST.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XList na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XList na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XList na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng XList na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-67.42%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|-46.87%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng XList: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
-8.17%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
The XList token runs on the XRPL network and its main utility allows XList holders to decide through the power of voting which exchange XList will list on every two months. XList holders can also vote for their favourite XRPL project from a list that is participating in the voting at the same time. The project with the highest number of votes will list on the exchange with the highest number of votes alongside XList. XList covers the listing fees of both projects to list on the winning exchange. XList is working to establish partnerships or close relationships with exchanges involved in the voting process and will be able to negotiate good offers for the listing fees. XList holders vote using their Xumm wallet and the number of votes applied equals the number of XList tokens held in their wallet. XList held its first vote during the presales in May 2022 which finished on 1st June. The exchange for the first vote was Bitrue and the XRPL project which won the vote was Staykx. XList & StaykX therefore listed on Bitrue exchange and XList covered the listing fees for both projects. See XList website for more information: https://www.xlist.one Staking is also available to XList holders and they will be able to stake their XList to earn passive income over time. Staking is available on CEX and DEX platforms. XList is collaborating with the NVL project and NVL holders will earn XList from staking too. XList also launched the XList Totem Pole which represents and commemorates the history of the XList project and the XRP community. It records the history of all XList Vote winners. Every time a vote is completed and the winners are announced then the XList Totem Pole is updated with the logo of the winning exchange and XRPL project. These are added to the rings on the bands of the XList Totem Pole. The rings on the bands are always reserved for this purpose. The XList Totem Pole also has 63 permanent advertising spaces on the wings (front & back) and the tail where a logo or image can be placed. Each space can include one or more links to website URLs or an image of your choice so it is great for advertising. Just click on show or hide annotations to view links on the Totem. Anyone can be featured on the Totem Pole including XRP community leaders, influencers, XRPL projects, individuals, companies, etc. The permanent spaces can be purchased from https://store.xlist.one When all 63 spaces are bought and allocated then additional XList Totem Poles will be generated with blank wings and tail. The rings on the bands will always be exactly the same across every XList Totem Pole showing the exchanges and XRPL projects that XList has helped and supported along its journey. All Totem Poles will be available to view. XList is actively seeking to develop partnerships and collaborations with Metaverse and gaming projects that would like to feature the XList Totem Poles. This will help bring awareness to anyone who is featured on the totem poles and be a bit of fun for anyone involved in the Metaverse or gaming platforms when they stumble across the XList Totem Poles. XList kindly welcomes any Metaverse or gaming projects to get in touch to chat about collaborating. XList has not held any free airdrops or free giveaways to the public. Instead, two rounds of presales were held and Initial Dex offerings. XList is focused on protecting its investors and has a well planned long-term strategy aimed at growing the value of the XList token and the XList project while helping support other great XRPL projects.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 XLIST ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--