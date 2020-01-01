Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Impormasyon
What is Xfinite? Xfinite is a decentralized entertainment ecosystem built on Algorand blockchain. The first dApp in our ecosystem - Mzaalo incentivizes content consumers for watching content. It is a gamified video on demand platform with over 12,000 movies and Live Tv, 1500 music tracks and much more... The dApp is currently available on iOS, android and web. To learn more about Mzaalo visit: https://mzaalo.com/
How is Xfinite disrupting the entertainment ecosystem? Through their decentralized network, Xfinite aims to bring mass adoption of Blockchain as a technology across the globe (mainly through non-native crypto users).
Xfinite’s watch to earn model will empower millions of users to have access to premium content at their disposal and earn crypto rewards. The blockchain enterprise already has partnered with 600+ loyalty partners across the globe to provide utility to its ecosystem participants.
Xfinite is also on the anvil of launching their NFT marketplace that will facilitate XET holders to buy or sell NFTs.
Who are Xfinite’s ecosystem enablers?
Xfinite is powered by Algorand and backed by participants like Borderless Capital, Algorand, Shima Capital, Ceras Ventures, Black Mamba and FBG Capital.
Xfinite also has established partnerships with esteemed organizations like Daimler, Josh, DailyHunt, and Eros Now.
How is the XET token dispersed in the ecosystem?
25% of XET tokens
This will open up avenues for potential investors to become representatives of the token itself.
28.75% of XET tokens - Rewards Utility
A pool of 28.75% of XET tokens are segmented to incentivize XET ecosystem participants for contributing to the platform.
10% of XET reserves for the team
For longer sustainability of the project and to keep the team consciously invested, 10% of XET will be reserved for the team members as an incentive for their contribution towards the project.
10% of XET for Strategic Partners
Xfinite’s ecosystem has some ‘reach enablers’ who contribute to the development of the project. Partnerships play a pivotal role in the XET landscape. To reward them for their efforts, 10% of XET tokens are kept in reserves.
11.25% of XET for XSPO - Xfinite Staking Pool Offering We aim to launch our XET staking pool (XSPO) for XET token holders to earn yields by staking their tokens into the pool for a defined period.
Where is XET listed?
Xfinite Entertainment Token, $XET is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.
Who are the people behind Xfinite Entertainment Token?
The core team of Xfinite Entertainment Token boast of a cumulative experience of 25+ years. The team has been associated with Goldman Sachs, Viacom, Discovery, Sentinel and Autonomy. The blockchain team at Xfinite has a long- standing association with Algorand’s blockchain technology.
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Xfinite Entertainment (XET), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Xfinite Entertainment (XET) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Xfinite Entertainment (XET) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga XET token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang XET token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni XET, galugarin ang live na presyo ng XET token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng XET
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang XET? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng XET ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.