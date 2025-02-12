Wrapped POKT Presyo (WPOKT)
Ang live na presyo ng Wrapped POKT (WPOKT) ngayon ay 0.01799076 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng WPOKT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Wrapped POKT:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 53.46K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT sa loob ng araw ay -5.00%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng WPOKT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng WPOKT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.00094845125910535.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0065796976.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0123500540.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.030674344626153595.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.00094845125910535
|-5.00%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0065796976
|-36.57%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0123500540
|-68.64%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.030674344626153595
|-63.03%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Wrapped POKT: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.26%
-5.00%
-0.64%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is the project about? Pocket Network is an open protocol that offers developers Reliable, Performant, and Cost-effective RPC access to the open internet. RPC is how every user interacts with - reads or writes to - any blockchain, so it is the most fundamental access point for all of the crypto industry. Pocket Network decentralizes how this process works to deliver more value to all users than would be possible without using blockchain, and to ultimately fulfil Pocket Network's vision of enabling "a future where the world's most important digital infrastructure is owned and governed by its users." What makes your project unique? A DAO governs Pocket Network comprised of participating stakeholders using a unique "proof-of-participation" governance model that avoids plutocracy and focuses more on ensuring widespread representation of the most active and impactful members of Pocket's community. History of your project. The idea for Pocket was forged in 2017, but Pocket's main net launch was on 28 July 2020. Pocket was the first ever decentralized RPC service, and one of the very first DePINs. See here for an overview - https://twitter.com/POKTnetwork/status/1681316399401287680?s=20 What’s next for your project? Pocket is launching a new version of the protocol in the Q1 2024 that is redesigned from the ground up to provide users with the very best RPC service possible and to break the "RPC trilemma" so everyone can benefit from RPC that is as reliable, cost-effective and performant as possible. In the meantime, Pocket is scaling through its community, with more and more gateways built on top of the protocol to grow Pocket's demand with end users, and over 7 different community teams now contributing to the development of the protocol itself. What can your token be used for? Pocket's native cryptocurrency, POKT, facilitates access to a wide network of providers supporting more than 42 chains. POKT incentivizes full nodes to exist, pessimistically validate state transitions, replicate data, and make it accessible to developers. It's analogous to a universal API token, granting access to diverse RPC services from multiple providers for whichever open data source the community decides that the protocol should support. Wrapped POKT (wPOKT) is a tokenized version of POKT that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. wPOKT is compliant with ERC-20 — the basic compatibility standard of the Ethereum blockchain — allowing it to be fully integrated and interoperable with Ethereum's ecosystem of DeFi and DAO tooling and infrastructure. wPOKT is backed by POKT at a 1:1 ratio via a network of validators, allowing users to transfer liquidity between the POKT and the ETH networks in a decentralized and autonomous manner. Holders of wPOKT can bridge it over to the Pocket Network blockchain to stake as a node runner, validator or directly as an application/gateway (after the upcoming upgrade) to access the relay throughput that Pocket Network provides.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0284254008
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.014392608
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0172711296
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.01799076
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0802387896
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.6483869904
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥2.7432310848
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽1.724414346
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹1.5614180604
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp294.9304446144
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱1.0465225092
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.9074539344
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.1036267776
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0255468792
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳2.1851577096
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦27.05360535
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.7500347844
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs1.0794456
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs5.0196019476
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸9.1045839132
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.612585378
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.5908165584
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0163715916
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.1401480204
|1 WPOKT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.1806272304