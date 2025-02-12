WolfWorksDAO Presyo (WWD)
Ang live na presyo ng WolfWorksDAO (WWD) ngayon ay 0.00129644 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng WWD na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng WolfWorksDAO:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 5.28K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO sa loob ng araw ay -4.83%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng WWD na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng WWD.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0004348463.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0005286698.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.001539430901419651.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-4.83%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0004348463
|-33.54%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0005286698
|-40.77%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.001539430901419651
|-54.28%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng WolfWorksDAO: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.01%
-4.83%
-18.65%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
"wLiti DAO (WLD)’s smart contract was deployed on Feb. 7th, 2022 and was listed on its first exchange (Quickswap) on Feb. 10th, 2022. It was created by a group of wLITI token holders who chose to use wLITI as the foundation for the WLD token. When a person deposits wLITI tokens into the DAO smart contract, WLD tokens are minted at a 1 to 1 ratio with the wLITI being deposited. wLITI tokens can be withdrawn from the DAO smart contract at any time, except for when the wLITI is converted into LITI tokens to represent all of the wLiti DAO members (a wLiti DAO member is anyone who owns WLD). When wLITI tokens are withdrawn from the DAO, the WLD tokens that are being swapped for the wLITI are burned at a 1 to 1 ration with the amount of wLITI being withdrawn. wLiti DAO will continuously evolve overtime to serve the best interests of the wLiti DAO members. The wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract will not be able to execute any transactions unless the wLiti DAO members approve the transaction through the use of proposals and voting. Proposals are proposed transactions that the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract can execute. The transaction proposals can be created by any wLiti DAO member. The transaction proposals must have a majority vote from the DAO members to be before they can be approved and will not be executed by the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract if it does not have a majority vote from the wLiti DAO members. In addition to wLITI being the foundational asset of wLiti DAO, the DAO owns more assets and offers additional services that will ultimately generate more revenue for wLiti DAO. This revenue will go to the DAO's treasury to fund the DAO's endeavors and / or be distributed to the wLiti DAO members. One of the assets that the DAO has acquired is 1% of a large investment default case that has a $1 billion claim. When awarded, a portion of this will be used to fund the DAO's treasury and the rest will be distributed prorata to the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO is working with other organizations, such as Athena Intelligence, to offer operational due diligence, scam prevention and insurance services to startup projects, vetting the company principals and offering ongoing scam / fraud monitoring protection and insurance. wLiti DAO’s treasury, owned and managed by the wLiti DAO members through the use of the wLiti DAO’s governance smart contract, will receive a one-time fee plus a small transaction tax to pay for future legal and investigative work. A portion of this revenue will be distributed prorata to the all of the wLiti DAO members. wLiti DAO members will also be able to take educational courses that are created by wLiti DAO, plus have the opportunity to earn bounties for field work, analysis, and penetration testing."
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0020613396
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.001037152
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0012445824
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00129644
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0057950868
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.046801484
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.1989516824
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.1216579296
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.112595814
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp21.2531113536
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0754268792
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.0657165436
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0074674944
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0018539092
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.156934062
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦1.94660466
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0540485836
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.0777864
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.3617197244
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.6537687632
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.044208604
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0425491608
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0011797604
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0100863032
|1 WWD ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0129773644