Ano ang Whisper (WISP)

What is the project about? ZKSync’s first suite of DeFi products What makes your project unique? Whisper is a project on the zkSync blockchain building a comprehensive suite of DeFi products and tools, as well as other blockchain utilities such as games. Our goal is to become the premier go-to suite of DeFi tools on zkSync, offering our users a complete ecosystem for their financial needs on this innovative and secure blockchain. History of your project. We launched our token within an hour of zkSync ERA mainnet going live and allowing third parties to deploy their tokens What’s next for your project? Building out our staking, LP Farming, Pools, launchpad, contract deployer, predictions market What can your token be used for? Staking, LP Farming, Pools, predictions, launchpad (tiers)

